Omobude, others to minister at 35th World Overcomers Ministries’ anniversary

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Former President of the Pentecostals Fellowship of Nigeria, Rev Felix Omobude, Femi Oyeleye, a US based Gospel musician, Afro Beat gospel singer, Broda Martins, Bishop Bisi Bankole and a host of other preachers are expected to grace the 35th anniversary of the World Overcomers Ministries.

The event is slated to hold from Monday August 11 to 17 at auditorium of the church in Lagos.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the anniversary, Pastor Tunde Adebayo said the 35th anniversary of the church would mark a watershed in the history of the church.

With the theme, “Springing Forth,’ the Chairman said, It is a strategic conference designed primarily to praise God for the victories of the past years. Like any other church, The World Overcomers Church has passed through many challenges. But today we are still standing.

“The convention is for us to praise God and acknowledge his faithfulness”

He said the founder of the Church, Evangelist Steve Pelemo is already around for the convention from his US base. “he and his wife will be ministering at the convention alongside other men of God from across Nigeria.

“The former President of the PFN, Rev Omobude has given his word to be around on Thursday in the week of the event. Also expected to minister is Bishop Bisi Bankole and a host of other preachers as indicated in the flyer. Broda Martins the rave making gospel minister will also be at the event to bless us.”

Adebayo said the church has experienced all kinds of miracles imaginable. “Whatever kind of miracles you can talk about has been witnessed in the church . The founder of the church is an evangelist to the core. His main vision is to get people ready for heaven.

“We are also a relationship church. The church began 36 years ago in a sitting room. Today we have about 12 branches acrross Nigeria and the US”, he said.

He said the church is holding to the word of God in Jeremiah 14v18-19. “We are holding to the new thing God will do. We believe something good is coming our way.

“God showed up for the children of Israel and delivered them when they least expected. He has manifested himself in our lives. He will yet manifest himself.”

Pastor of Life Centre branch of the church located in Abule Egba, Rev Sam Emokpare also talking on the anniversary said there have been outstanding prophecies that the church would expand to prosperity.

“We believe this is the time. We believe that whatever level we are in, God will yet take us to another level. He has prepared the place of abundance for us . I see God working on us to bring to pass his counsel.”

He assured that the challenges Nigeria is facing is nothing compared to what God can do. “God has prepared his servants at this meeting. The expectation is high to tap into the grace.” he said