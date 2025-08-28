Omo-Agege says Veronica Ogbuagu at 68, is a revolutionary educationist

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the 9th Senate, has described Dr. Veronica Efetemere Ogbuagu, an educationist and one-time Delta State Commissioner for Education, as a teacher’s teacher.

In a message on her 68th birthday, Senator Omo-Agege described Dr. Ogbuagu as an accomplished educationist with over 40 years proven track records in leadership strides, knowledge based approach promotion, mentorship and counselling, and a woman with critical analytical feature that revolutionised learning in Delta State.

“Delta State is immensely lucky to have had her steer the education sector under Governor James Onanefe Ibori who appointed her Commissioner for Education. She brought her innovative ideas that made teachers love their job, not out of fear of her insistence on discipline, but the passion she brought in ensuring the educational system got prime attention.

“I remember with nostalgia that in her time, strike was alien in educational institutions in the state while teachers took her words to the bank. Such was Dr. Ogbuagu’s passion that teachers saw her as a mother they could reach out to at all times.

“In her time, there was just one Ministry of Education. Nothing overwhelmed her as she kept a bird’s eye view on all levels of education,” Senator Omo-Agege said in his message to the veteran educationist.

He said Dr. Ogbuagu even as a politician saw political appointments as a call to service. “Her dynamism and passion are some of the reasons APC remained a viable alternative when PDP held sway. Dr. Ogbuagu is the go-to leader who will give counsel dispassionately and for the greater good of the people.

“My leader, I celebrate you on this special occasion and I pray the Almighty God reinforce you with excellent health and even greater capacity for service to the people in these challenging times. Happy birthday, Ma,” Omo-Agege stated.