Omo-Agege celebrates NDDC Boss, Ogbuku at 50

Dr. Sam Ogbuku

The managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Sam Ogbuku, has been described as a change agent for accelerated development of the region in the emerging political trajectory in the country.

Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in a goodwill message to celebrate Ogbuku’s 50th birthday, said the NDDC boss has become a factor that will define the region in a new Nigeria.

“We are seeing an evolving political structure where every geo-political zone will be less encumbered by the centre and be able to chart a course that will accelerate their development. You are one of the principal actors that will drive the emergence of the new Niger Delta we desire.

“The footprints you are already leaving as Managing Director of the NDDC have thrust on you the task of teaming up with other leaders that will redefine the Niger Delta.

“I celebrate you on this special golden anniversary of your birth and pray the Most High God will reinforce your spirit of service, vision and patriotism for the Niger Delta and Nigeria. Happy birthday, my dear brother and friend,” the Obarisi of Urhoboland stated in his goodwill message.