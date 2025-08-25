Omabala Union unveils agenda on security, youth empowerment, food production

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The Omabala Union, comprising six agrarian local government areas of Anambra State, has announced a seven-point development agenda aimed at prioritizing security, peace, youth empowerment, and massive food production as part of efforts to revive the body and reposition it for greater impact.

The agenda was unveiled at the inaugural ceremony of the union’s newly appointed Board of Trustees (BoT) and 30-member caretaker committee held at Umueri Recreation Club, Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area.

Presenting the development plan, Chairman of the caretaker committee, Chief Chike Obidigbo, said the union—which draws membership from Anambra East, Anambra West, Awka North, Oyi, Ayamelum, and Dunukofia LGAs—would also celebrate Omabala Day to promote cultural identity and unity.

Obidigbo, an industrialist and philanthropist, emphasized that the union is not a political party but would engage constructively with all political groups while pursuing economic growth through natural resources such as oil fields, clay, kaolin, and other deposits.

“We intend to revive this union. We will work with government to strengthen security, empower our youths, and embark on massive food production, storage, processing, and marketing. Omabala is a food basket of Nigeria, and we must maximize that potential,” he said.

He also urged members to remain mindful of the state’s zoning and rotation formula for governorship, stressing the need for active participation in electoral processes to ensure credible leadership across all zones.

Chairman of the BoT, retired Justice Obidigwe, while inaugurating the committee, praised the confidence reposed in the new leadership and urged them to respect the union’s constitution while pursuing its founding objectives.

The host traditional ruler, Igwe Bennet Emeka of Umueri, described the Omabala Union as a strategic platform for harnessing the region’s riverine resources, calling on members to remain united for progress.

The event also featured visits by governorship candidates, including John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Sir C.C. Onyeze of the Accord Party, who sought the union’s support ahead of the November 8 election.

Responding on behalf of the union, Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu commended the aspirants for engaging with the group and advised that fervent prayers remain key to addressing leadership and governance challenges in the state.