Oluyemisi TrippleS drops uplifting new single “Maa Se Beru” (Fear Not)

By Ayo Onikoyi

Renowned Nigerian-US-based Afro-gospel artist, award-winning songwriter, music director, and business magnate Oladele Yemisi, professionally known as Oluyemisi TrippleS, is leading many to the kingdom of God through her latest top-notch Afro-gospel single titled “Maa Se Beru” (Fear Not), now available on all major music streaming and download platforms.

This vibrant, catchy, and spirit-filled contemporary praise song is more than just music — it is a declaration of God’s faithfulness and greatness. “Maa Se Beru” (Fear Not) is crafted to resonate with congregations, worship teams, and choirs, offering a fresh, engaging sound that uplifts and stirs hearts in adoration.

This latest release follows her previous trending praise and worship hits such as “Eri Mi” (My Testimony), “Olorun Aanu”, “Tripple Ni Ore”, “Olugbala” (The Saviour), “Aanu Ni Mo N Bebe Fun”, “He Kept Me”, and “Amazing God”, among others. These songs have captured the hearts of listeners worldwide, earning glowing reviews, topping charts, and rocking airwaves across the globe — all available on major music platforms.

From its infectious rhythms to its rich harmonies, “Maa Se Beru” (Fear Not) blends modern gospel energy with timeless truths. The song’s distinctive style, rooted in West and Central African sounds, makes it ideal for corporate worship and choir ministrations. Crafted with excellence and spiritual depth, it reflects Oluyemisi TrippleS’s passion for leading people into heartfelt, God-centered praise.

Oluyemisi TrippleS’s astounding talent and captivating songs continue to capture the attention of industry insiders and music lovers alike, with her unique blend of Afro-gospel rhythms, soulful melodies, and engaging personality. She is set to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene.

Oluyemisi TrippleS is fast becoming a global household name, with “Maa Se Beru” (Fear Not) now available on all major digital music platforms, including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Amazon, and more.