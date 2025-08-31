Olugbon felicitates Onoh, hails contributions to National development

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, His Royal Majesty Oba Francis Olushola Alao, has extended warm birthday felicitations to renowned conservationist and clinical psychologist, Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh, describing him as a patriotic Nigerian whose contributions to democracy, public service, and environmental preservation stand out.

In a congratulatory message, Oba Alao commended Dr. Onoh, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Enugu State for his unwavering commitment to nation-building, visionary leadership, and passion for human and environmental development.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Orile-Igbon, I extend heartfelt congratulations on this occasion of your birthday,” the monarch stated.

“This special day offers us a moment to celebrate not only your life but also your remarkable contributions to the development of our nation. Your dedication to public service, your passion for uplifting others, and your tireless efforts in advancing progress have left indelible marks on our society,” the monarch added.

The Olugbon further praised Onoh’s legacy of leadership and urged him to sustain his efforts in promoting unity, growth, and positive change. He prayed for continued wisdom, good health, and strength for Onoh to carry on his noble endeavors.

Dr. Onoh, born in Scotland and raised with a deep passion for conservation, is the founder of Woodland Park—a privately funded zoological facility and wildlife charity trust in Enugu. Influenced by his mother and legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, Onoh has championed wildlife preservation alongside his political and professional engagements.

A former member of the Enugu State House of Assembly (2003–2007), where he chaired the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Onoh later served in various advisory and executive roles under former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, including as Executive Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (2019–2023).

He has also played significant roles in Nigeria’s political landscape, moving from the Grassroot Democratic Movement (GDM) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), before joining the APC. In the 2023 general elections, he served as the Southeast campaign spokesman for President Bola Tinubu and in 2024 founded the Asiwaju Renewed Mandate Southeast (ARMSE) to further drive support for the President’s agenda.

Beyond politics, Onoh is a member of the Institute of Hospitality, United Kingdom, and has worked in the private sector, including as Executive Director of Eastern Bottlers (2000–2002).

The Olugbon concluded his message with prayers for Onoh’s continued impact: “As we honor you today, may this new year bring you joy, fulfillment, and even greater opportunities to impact lives. Happy Birthday, Dr. Onoh! Thank you for your invaluable service to Nigeria.”