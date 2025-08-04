Olubadan-In-Council endorses Ladoja as 44th Olubadan

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan-In-Council has endorsed the Otun Olubadan, Rashidi Ladoja, as the next 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The ratification on Monday by the council followed the passage of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, 2025.

While announcing the next Olubadan, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeem Ajibola, noted that the name will be officially forwarded to Governor Seyi Makinde for government endorsement.

He said, “The council is confident that Ladoja will bring a wealth of experience and wisdom to the throne. His track record as a former governor and his deep connection with the community make him an ideal candidate to lead Ibadanland into a new era.”

Oba Ajibola emphasised the importance of unity and progress, stating, “Under his leadership, we anticipate a period of reconciliation and development for our people. We believe that Rashidi Ladoja will uphold the values and traditions of our ancestors while embracing modernity.”

The endorsement has been met with widespread approval among the residents of Ibadan, with many expressing hope for positive changes in the community.

A formal ceremony to present Ladoja to the public is expected to take place in the coming weeks, following the governor’s official confirmation.