Olubadan-designate, Oba Ladoja arrives Ibadan to rousing welcome

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja.

The Olubadan designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Monday arrived in Ibadan after weeks of absence from the city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Ladoja was warmly received at the Ibadan-Lagos tollgate by family members and well-wishers.

He immediately proceeded to his Isale-Osi family house, in Ibadan South East Local Government Area, where a mini reception was held for the 44th Olubadan designate.

NAN reports that the Olubadan Advisory Council had on Aug 4, unanimously nominated Oba Ladoja as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

This followed the demise of the 43rd Olubadan, late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, which occurred on July 7.

It is expected that traditional rites for the coronation of Oba Ladoja will commence once Gov Seyi Makinde approves his nomination.

Ladoja, a shipping magnate and industrialist, was a former senator in the aborted third republic and governor of Oyo State under the platform of the PDP from 2003 to 2007.

He was impeached under controversial circumstances for 11 months during his tenure, but was reinstated by a court.