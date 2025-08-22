Olu of Warri launches ₦750m Iwere Trust Fund to drive homegrown development

The 4th coronation anniversary of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, reached a historic climax on Thursday with the announcement of the Iwere Trust Fund (ITF), a landmark initiative designed to fast-track the socio-economic growth of the Itsekiri people and their ancestral homeland.

Unveiling the Fund before thousands of Itsekiri sons and daughters, traditional leaders, and well-wishers at his Aghofen Palace in Warri, Delta State, the revered monarch declared that true progress for the Itsekiri nation must be championed by Itsekiris themselves.

To set the tone, Ogiame Atuwatse III, who will serve as Chairman of the Fund, made a personal donation of ₦750 million, signaling what he described as “leadership by example.”

“It is only the Itsekiri people that can truly develop themselves and their ancestral homeland. I have sown my seed of commitment with ₦750 million, and I now call on every well-meaning Itsekiri across the world to join me in watering these seeds of collective development,” the Olu declared to resounding applause.

The Olu explained that the Fund will serve as a platform to mobilize resources and execute transformative projects that will directly benefit Itsekiri communities, reflecting his vision of turning promises of progress into tangible realities.

Observers say the creation of the ITF is not just a symbolic gesture but a defining moment in the monarch’s reign, marking him out as a king determined to match words with action. For many, it was a perfect climax to the 4th anniversary celebrations, a gift of hope and a rallying call for self-driven development.

The announcement drew thunderous ovations, with the palace grounds erupting in chants of “Oba-oke, Oba-omi, Ogiame Suoooii!” as the Itsekiri nation celebrated yet another milestone under their dynamic king.

With the launch of the Iwere Trust Fund, Ogiame Atuwatse III has once again reaffirmed his vision of a prosperous Itsekiri nation built on unity, responsibility, and homegrown development.