Olu of Warri honours Pastor Oritsejafor, wife of former Vice President, Boyo Ekwueme, others

By Jimitota Onoyume

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, yesterday, conferred the Royal Order of Iwere (ROI), on former President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, wife of former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Helen Boyo Ekwueme, and oil magnate, Dr. Ebi Omatsola.

Two others who were also decorated with the honour were Mr. Oti Ikomi, a seasoned banker and industrialist, and Mrs. Tara Fela Durotoye, a top beautician.

The monarch, in his remarks at the colourful ceremony in his palace in Warri, Delta State, to mark the sixth day of his fourth coronation anniversary, said he was happy to see prominent Itsekiri sons and daughters, who were relatively unknown in the kingdom, now identifying with the ethnic nationality.

He further reiterated his appeal to all Itsekiri sons and daughters in the diaspora yet to retrace their steps back home to do so, stressing that he would continue to accord recognition to Itsekiri sons and daughters doing great in their various fields.

His words: “People I mistook to be from other tribes are now coming to identify with the Itsekiri nation. We reiterate the call again on all our sons and daughters to come back home, God helping us to make giant strides.

“The ROI is special to me. Itsekiri have always been known for excellence, pioneering excellence. Everything that comes from this palace will demonstrate excellence. And we will be celebrating people whose achievements are worth celebrating. I congratulate all five recipients present today. “ The monarch also spoke glowingly of Pastor Oritsejafor, founder of Word of Life Bible Church, recalling how excited his father, Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse II, was when Ayo emerged President of CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). He prayed for the clergyman to finish strong in his missionary journey.

The Olu of Warri also congratulated other awardees and thanked those who were conferred with the honour last year, who attended the event.

Among them were the Publisher and Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka, and former President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

His words:”Culture determines so much in not just the identity, but also the destiny of the people. And as Africans, traditionally, the king and his palace, as custodians of culture, are critical to shaping not just the values, but also the trajectory of his people. We are what we celebrate. For most of our existence, in our own society, we have celebrated and honored people by elevating them into opens of power, around governance and leadership. While that has had its merits, we have long overlooked our greatest and most important resource, our

common people. In lwere land, near any African society, not everyone can be achieved.

“And only one person can be king at a given time. But all our people are what is celebrated. Not just because of the station or circumstances of their birth, but for what they

have it in them to be and to achieve. And those who brave all the conditions that life gives of them, and realise the potential, they must be celebrated. Being the proud people that we have been, there have been many who have had resentment and ill feelings, as they have not felt appreciated or celebrated by their own people, for all that they have achieved. People happily go to where they are celebrated and honoured.”

In their comments, the awardees expressed gratitude for the honour. Pastor Oritsejafor prayed for the throne and Warri Kingdom, urging greater unity among the Itsekiri to move the kingdom to greater heights.

“Your Majesty, I want to thank you for the generous and special award. I am a Pastor, I will speak from Psalm 133 verse 1. The Bible says how good and pleasant it is for all to live together in unity. God’s blessings will be on Iwere land,” he prayed.

Wife of the former Vice President, Dr. Helen Boyo Ekwueme, said her late husband, Vice President Dr. Alex Ekwueme, was very keen about the Itsekiri nation and its rich culture. She dedicated the award to her Boyo family of Jakpa and a group she founded, the Itsekiri Sisters Forum.

All the awardees posed for photographs with the monarch. A lecture also held on the topic: “Towards Iwere Renaissance: Evolving Strategies for Confronting Land and Language Issues” as part of activities for the anniversary.