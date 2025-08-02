Olawepo-Hashim and the leadership Nigeria deserves in 2027

By Hassan Mahmood Ibrahim

As the clock ticks toward the 2027 general elections, Nigerians are once again faced with a pressing question: Who can truly lead the nation out of its current economic challenges, growing insecurity, and deep national distrust?

While many familiar names have begun to re-emerge, one figure who continues to generate interest is Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim—a former presidential candidate, businessman, and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). His recent visibility and track record position him as a potential contender in the country’s evolving political landscape.

Known for his early involvement in the pro-democracy movement during Nigeria’s military era, Olawepo-Hashim brings a background of activism, private-sector experience, and political engagement. His journey through advocacy, business, and politics has shaped a leadership perspective that blends democratic ideals with economic pragmatism.

With academic credentials from the University of Lagos and the University of Buckingham, and a career that spans sectors like energy and strategic communications, Olawepo-Hashim is seen by some observers as a leader with both technical and political insight.

During past campaigns, he proposed policy ideas—such as rural industrialization and energy reform—that aimed to address Nigeria’s core developmental challenges. Many of these proposals remain relevant in light of ongoing economic pressures, including inflation, currency devaluation, and youth unemployment.

Nigeria’s political terrain continues to reflect ethnic, religious, and regional complexities. Olawepo-Hashim is often described as a bridge-builder, with long-standing relationships across different parts of the country and a message that emphasizes unity, equity, and inclusive governance.

Unlike some figures who focus on identity politics, his public positioning has focused more on policy discourse and national integration—an approach that resonates with sections of Nigeria’s youth and civil society interested in governance reforms.

Within the PDP, his participation contributes to the broader debate on the party’s direction ahead of 2027. As it seeks internal renewal, the party may benefit from considering voices and candidates who offer fresh perspectives and strategic competence.

The demand for effective leadership is rising. If this momentum continues, and if leaders like Olawepo-Hashim can engage with grassroots structures and communicate clear policy goals, the 2027 elections could become more competitive and issue-based.

Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim represents a political profile grounded in ideas, experience, and cross-regional appeal. Whether or not he emerges as a major candidate, his contributions to the national conversation around leadership and development are worth watching closely.

Nigerians, as they prepare to make critical choices, should reflect on the qualities needed to move the country forward—vision, integrity, competence, and unity. These values will be essential in shaping the future beyond 2027.

Hassan Mahmood Ibrahim, a journalist and public affairs analyst, writes from Kaduna, Nigeria.