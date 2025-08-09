Okpebholo extends anti-cultism war outside Benin City 

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Government’s Special Security Squad, “Operation Flush Out Kidnappers and Cultists” yesterday, extended its operations outside the state capital as it stormed Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial Districts of the State in what it tagged: “Operation Show of Force” to register its presence in the areas.

Coordinator of the Squad, Ameloemen Noah, also warned criminal elements plotting to disrupt the August 16, 2025, Senatorial and House of Representatives by-elections to desist from such plans.

The Squad vowed that law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with its operatives, will be fully mobilised to prevent any security breach and ensure that offenders are apprehended and prosecuted.

In Edo Central, the operation covered strategic locations, including the popular Ojuromi Modern Market in Uromi, as well as Ekpoma, Irrua, and surrounding communities.

In Edo North, the team visited Warake, Iyeki Road, Angle 90, and the Auchi Polytechnic campus, where they engaged the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Institution.

Noah cautioned against any attempt to derail the upcoming electoral process, stressing that the administration will not allow criminal groups to intimidate voters or disrupt the peace.

“We have credible intelligence that some cultists are mobilising to cause chaos during and after the Senatorial and House of Representatives by-elections. Let it be known that we will respond decisively. This is not about politics. It is about safeguarding Edo people. Parents and guardians must warn their wards not to allow themselves to be used by criminal-minded individuals because anyone caught will face the full weight of the law,” he warned.

Addressing a viral social media report of alleged sporadic gunfire at the Auchi Polytechnic main gate on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Noah clarified that the Squad had visited the Institution to investigate the claims but found no evidence of such an incident.

“Upon our arrival and engagement with the school authorities, we confirmed that there was no shooting. The campus atmosphere was peaceful. We are aware that police had earlier arrested some cultists attempting to disrupt students celebrating their graduation. We are following up on that case because Edo State must remain free of cult-related activities,” he added.

Dr. (Mrs.) Angela Egele, Director of the Public Relations Division of Auchi Polytechnic, also debunked the reports, stating unequivocally that no shooting occurred within or around the institution.

She reaffirmed the school’s zero-tolerance stance on cultism, warning that any student found engaging in such activities would face immediate expulsion after due process.

“There was no shooting in Auchi Polytechnic on August 6, 2025. The graduation ceremony was peaceful, with no casualties and no cult-related disturbances. For years, we have maintained a campus free from cultism, and we intend to keep it that way. The videos circulating online are fabricated and do not reflect the reality on our campus,” Dr. Egele stated.

She commended Governor Okpebholo’s security-driven approach and pledged the Institution’s continued collaboration with the State Government in maintaining peace across Edo State.