Okocha hosts former Super Eagles coach Clemens Westerhof in Lagos

Credit: Instagram (clemens_westerhof)

Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha recently welcomed his former national team coach, Clemens Westerhof, to his home in Lagos.

Westerhof shared moments from the visit on Instagram on Friday and expressed gratitude to Okocha for the warm reception.

“Unforgettable night of my life in Lagos, Nigeria, with my boy Jay J Okocha#Thank you for hosting me and my wife Lilian it was a pleasure to reconnect and share the good old days,” he wrote.

The Dutch tactician led the Super Eagles between 1989 and 1994, a golden era in Nigerian football history.

During his tenure, Nigeria clinched its second Africa Cup of Nations title in 1994 and made a historic debut at the FIFA World Cup the same year, finishing at the top of a group that featured Argentina, Bulgaria, and Greece.

Okocha earned his first cap for the national team under Westerhof’s guidance and went on to become one of the most celebrated players in Nigerian football history.