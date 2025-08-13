Okafor emerges tops as Babcock varsity graduates 101 new doctors

Babcock University

By Niyi Okiri

Miss Chisom Okafor has emerged the overall best graduating medical student as she bagged 10 distinctions at the 10th induction ceremony of the (Orion X) medical graduates of the Benjamin S. Carson Snr College of Health and Medical Sciences of Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State.

She also went home with N900,000 cash awards from the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Ogun State chapter, represented by Dr. Lukman Ogunjimi and an on-line observer.

Thirty-one other graduating students, out of the 101 graduating doctors, also went away with various distinctions.

In his opening address, the President/Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ademola Tayo, represented by Senior Vice-President/Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Philemon Amanze, said Babcock-trained doctors could compete, lead and serve at the highest levels of global healthcare.

“Even as Nigeria’s quota is far below the World Health Organisation, WHO’s recommended minimum of 10 doctors to 10,000 people, thousands of our doctors are still emigrating due to poor working conditions, low wages and systemic frustrations.”

In his own speech, the Provost of Benjamin Carson College of Health and Medical Sciences, Prof. John Sotunsa, encouraged the new medical doctors to lead with courage, saying: “You have no limits but yourselves.

“Go and reign in places you may never step your feet. The future is you”

Rivers State Commissioner for Health, who was also the ‘Medical Elder on the occasion, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, said that the challenges of infrastructure, brain-drain and low investment in medical research are leaving millions of Nigerians without medical care.

“I, therefore, charge you to continue making impact on the Nigerian health system.”

In presenting the new graduates, the Dean, School of Clinical Sciences, Prof. James Renner, reminded the fresh doctors that the occasion was the commencement of their medical journey.