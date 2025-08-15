Okada rider sells Ondo varsity lecturer to kidnappers — Police

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Police in Ondo State have arrested seven suspected kidnappers of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko lecturer, Omoniyi Samuel, including his regular commercial motorcyclist, Benson Alaba (45), who allegedly set him up.

According to a police source, “On 4th August 2025, he visited the victim’s residence without prior arrangement, under the pretence of requesting a handset. This was later confirmed to be a calculated ploy to study the victim’s activities and create an opening for the syndicate. Shortly after his departure, other gang members moved in and abducted the lecturer.”

Investigations revealed that Ogungbemi Wasiu (42), of Okeruwa, Ikare, “provided the Itel handset used to contact the victim’s family to demand a ransom of ¦ 5,000,000. Although he claimed the handset was lost on 2nd August 2025, he failed to report the loss to the police — a deliberate omission that aided the criminal enterprise.”

The police said five others — Audu Shaibu (25), Ismaila Abdullahi (24), Nuru Bature (18), Usman Baba (20), and Yusuf Muhammed (23), all of Agopanu, Owo — “participated in forcibly abducting the victim and directly demanding the ransom from the family during the incident.”

Police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka confirmed the story, saying “The victim is currently receiving medical attention at the Adekunle Ajasin University Health Centre. In reality, their apprehension was the result of carefully coordinated follow-up operations based on credible intelligence.