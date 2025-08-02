Ojulari and the burden of an office

By Michael Iwe

When Bayo Ojulari was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), many stakeholders welcomed the news with cautious optimism.

Industry players, reform advocates, and observers within government circles expressed hope that his leadership would usher in a new era of transparency, professionalism, and efficiency in Nigeria’s most strategic corporation.

Barely three months into his tenure, Ojulari is navigating a role with complexities that mirror the size and importance of the NNPC itself. The high expectations surrounding his appointment now face the day-to-day realities of steering a critical national institution.

From the beginning, his leadership has attracted public interest and scrutiny. A widely covered interview with the BBC Hausa Service — in which he spoke about his background — sparked conversation among political and industry observers. Similarly, his comments at the OPEC Seminar in Geneva regarding the future of Nigeria’s refineries, followed by subsequent clarifications during a company town hall, drew attention to the delicate balance required in public communication by a national energy leader.

Internally, changes to operational routines and management processes have been noted. Strategic meetings have been rescheduled, and some staff have expressed the need for deeper engagement and clearer communication on long-term corporate priorities. While such shifts are not unusual in leadership transitions, they also underscore the critical need for continuity and clarity within an organisation whose performance affects national economic outcomes.

These developments are unfolding amid global oil market volatility and mounting domestic revenue pressures — factors that place significant demands on NNPC leadership. Stakeholders, including policymakers and private sector partners, continue to look to the GCEO’s office for strategic direction and a coherent plan that ensures profitability alongside national energy security.

The NNPC remains one of the most complex institutions in Nigeria’s public sector, requiring its leadership to demonstrate strategic insight, sectoral competence, and the ability to navigate a dynamic political-economic environment. For Ojulari, the months ahead will be pivotal in shaping how his tenure is remembered — whether for reform-driven progress or ongoing structural challenges.

The role demands resolve, clarity, and integrity. As developments unfold, what remains clear is that the leadership of NNPC is as crucial as ever to Nigeria’s economic stability and long-term energy future.

Iwe, an oil industry analyst, writes from Abuja.