Oilden Energies Ltd targets 60% of Nigeria’s lubricant market

…As it sets to launch on August 15

By Sebastine Obasi

Oilden Energies Limited, a wholly Nigerian – owned energy company has stated its resolve to bridge the gap in Nigeria’s lubricant market, as it targets 60 per cent control of the Nigerian market.

Oluwatoni Oladiran, Managing Director of the company stated this in a chat with journalists in Lagos. Explaining the company’s stance to give Nigerians a deserved quality product, he said, “Oilden Energies Ltd. is proudly 100 per cent Nigerian-owned, with a simple but powerful mission: to deliver petroleum services of the highest quality — onshore and offshore — and provide world-class products at competitive prices for both domestic and international markets.

“Our vision is ambitious yet achievable: to be Africa’s leading lubricants supplier and to rank among the top 30 globally by 2030. The African lubricants market is currently valued at $4.2 billion annually, growing at about 3.5% per year. Nigeria alone accounts for over 600 million litres in annual lubricant consumption. Globally, the top 30 suppliers collectively account for over 70 per cent of global production capacity — our goal is to take our rightful place among them.

“We are making measurable strides towards this goal. Our state-of-the-art lubricant plant currently produces over 40,000 metric tonnes annually when Working at full capacity, meeting 25 per cent of Nigeria’s industrial grease and lubricant demand.

“By 2028, we are on track to expand capacity to 60,000 metric tonnes, enabling us to capture 67 per cent of the domestic market while deepening our footprint across West and Central Africa.

“Over the past 12 months, while competitors’ prices fluctuated by as much as 60%, Oilden’s clients enjoyed stable pricing within a 30 per cent- 35 per cent band ensuring uninterrupted operations and reliable budgeting. Coupled with our prompt delivery time nationwide, we are redefining what it means to be a trusted industrial partner.”

He also explained that the company’s range is engineered for performance and covers:

“Greases — from Extreme Pressure grades (EP0 to EP4) to Food Grade, High Temperature, Graphite, Bentonite-based, and synthetic lubricants.

“Crankcase (Engine) Oils — Berger HD and XHD ranges (SAE 30 to 15W-40) plus premium synthetic variants.

” Industrial Marine Oils — BergerXC R engine oils, BergerXH hydraulic oils, BergerX gear oils.

” Industrial Hydraulic Oils — Oilden Hydra series (ISO VG 32 to 1000, mineral and synthetic).

“Industrial Gear Oils — Oilden Gear XP range for heavy-duty applications.

“Industrial Compressor Oils — Oilden Compo range, including antifreeze and synthetic solutions”.

Oladiran listed the industries Oilden serves to include, manufacturing, construction, transportation and railways, marine, agriculture, power generation, sewage management, mining and quarry, steel production, petroleum, engineering