Ogun monarch, Olu of Arigbajo joins ancestors

Ogun State monarch, Olu of Arigbajo, His Royal Majesty Oba Timothy Oluwole Mosaku has joined his ancestors.

In a statement signed by the family, wake-keeping service would hold on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at his residence, Olu of Arigbajo palace by 5p.m. Interment service is fixed for Friday September 26 at St. John’s Anglican Church, Arigbajo, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State by 11a.m