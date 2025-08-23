Ogun: Liaison Officers pass vote of confidence on Gov Abiodun

…inaugurate the new executive

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The newly appointed 27 Governor’s Liaison Officers (GLO) across the twenty local government areas of Ogun State have passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Liaison Officers made the declaration at their inaugural meeting held in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, where they also formally constituted Management Council (GMC) to steer the affairs of the group..

The Governor Liaison Officers, appointed by the Governor to serve as a critical bridge between their respective local government areas and the state government, expressed their commitments to facilitating grassroots development and feedback to the government for holistic development of the state.

At the meeting, Hon. Tola Olutayo, the GLO for Sagamu Local Government, was adopted consensually through convention and zoning arrangements as the Chairman of the association.

Renowned for his community engagement, Hon. Olutayo is expected to provide strategic leadership for the group.

Dr. Wale Bello, the representative for Abeokuta North Local Government, was equally adopted through same process as the Secretary, tasked with managing the group’s administration and communications.

In his acceptance speech, the Coordinator, Hon. Olutayo expressed profound gratitude to Governor Abiodun for the opportunity to serve.

“We are immensely grateful to His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun, for seeing us as an integral part of his administration and for entrusting us with this vital responsibility,” Olutayo stated.

“This appointment is not just a title; it is a call to service. We thank the governor for recognising the importance of grassroots connection and for allowing us the privilege to serve our people in our respective local governments. We are committed to justifying the confidence he has reposed in us by ensuring that the government’s policies and programmes are well understood at the grassroots and that the voices of our people are heard loud and clear in Abeokuta.”

The meeting served as a forum to align the officers’ objectives with the governor’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda. Discussions focused on strategies for enhancing civic engagement, disseminating government information, and identifying local needs to ensure government interventions are precisely targeted.

“The formation of the executive body is seen as a step towards creating a structured and efficient framework for the liaison officers to collaborate, share best practices, and contribute more effectively to the overall development of Ogun State”.

“The group pledged its unwavering support to the Abiodun-led administration and promised to work diligently to deepen the government’s reach and impact across all corners of the state”.