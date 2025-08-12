Ogun LG unveils insurance scheme for commercial motorcyclists, passengers

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government, Hon. Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, has described the newly introduced daily health insurance scheme for commercial motorcycle (Okada) riders and passengers as a “life-saving initiative” designed to protect vulnerable groups in the informal sector.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Abeokuta South counterpart, Afeez Balogun, Oyegbola-Sodipo stressed that participation is strictly voluntary, with no penalties for non-subscribers. He said the programme offers immediate medical coverage in the event of accidents, adding that 45% of road crashes in Ogun State involve motorcycles.

According to him, the initiative builds on a two-year-old informal health insurance scheme that has already provided free, year-long cover to over 2,000 elderly and indigent residents in Abeokuta North and South. The next phase targets Okada riders as a high-risk group.

He dismissed claims of exploitation, explaining that riders can pay daily yet still enjoy a full year’s coverage, even if they contributed for only one day before an accident. The scheme, he said, does not affect the unions’ daily ticketing system, with consultations held since November 2024 to ensure transparency and stakeholder buy-in.

“This initiative exists purely to protect lives, provide peace of mind, and ensure quick medical response in emergencies,” he stated, adding that similar coverage will soon be extended to market women, traders, and artisans.

Abeokuta South Local Government will begin enrolling riders into its own version of the scheme on Wednesday, expanding the programme’s reach.