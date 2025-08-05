Ogun group backs Yayi’s 2027 guber bid

By Nnasom David

The Ogun State chapter of the Progressive Change Agent Initiative (PCAI) has declared its “total and unwavering” support for the 2027 governorship ambition of Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, popularly known as Yayi.

In a press statement delivered in Abeokuta on Thursday, the State Coordinator of PCAI, Ambassador Abiola Saheed, described Senator Yayi as the most prepared and people-connected leader to take over the leadership of Ogun State.

“We are pleased to announce our unwavering support for Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi’s 2027 Governorship ambition,” Saheed said. “This declaration is a testament to our confidence in his leadership abilities, vision, and commitment to the people of Ogun State.”

Recalling the group’s instrumental role in the senator’s previous electoral campaign, Saheed said PCAI grassroots operatives were critical to the success of Yayi’s message across Ogun West.

“Our men and women, drawn from the grassroots, worked day and night to make sure his vision for the people was not only heard but also embraced. Today, we see the fruits of that labor, and we are eager to build on that success,” he said.

Describing the PCAI as “a structure, not a slogan,” Saheed said the group has verifiable coordinators across all 20 local government areas of the state, with over 200 active grassroots operatives and thousands of committed volunteers across polling units.

“We are already mobilizing — quietly, effectively, and strategically,” he stated. “We are rekindling our field structure, reactivating our community cells, and preparing our members to carry Senator Yayi’s vision across all three senatorial districts.”

According to the coordinator, the group’s objective is to ensure that every eligible citizen hears the message of Senator Yayi and is empowered to participate in the electoral process ahead of 2027.

“The 2027 election is not just about politics; it is about who has the right experience, grassroots backing, governance record, and widespread public confidence to lead Ogun State into a new era,” Saheed noted. “We believe without any reservation that Senator Yayi possesses these qualities.”

He also expressed PCAI’s readiness to work hand-in-hand with Senator Yayi’s campaign team to integrate the group’s grassroots blueprint into the senator’s strategic roadmap.

“Senator Yayi, you have our support, structure, strength, and hearts. We anticipate a great victory, and we are committed to working tirelessly to ensure that you emerge victorious in 2027,” Saheed declared.

As part of its contribution toward the 2027 elections, PCAI announced plans to launch a comprehensive voter registration and sensitization drive starting in August 2025.

“Our efforts will include online and physical registration drives, town hall meetings, door-to-door outreach, collaboration with community leaders, and sensitization campaigns across all 20 LGAs,” he said.

Ambassador Saheed urged all residents of Ogun State to take part in the voter registration and collection process to help build a more inclusive and representative democracy.

The press conference ended with a strong call for partnership and continued civic engagement, signaling an early start to what is expected to be a heated 2027 gubernatorial race in Ogun State.