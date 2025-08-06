Ogun Assembly Minority Leader calls for urgent reconstruction of dilapidated bridge

...mourns Uren accident victims

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Minority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Lukman Adeleye has extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent tragic accident at the Uren bridge in Odogbolu area of Ogun State.

The accident, which involved a truck crashing into the bridge, resulted in multiple fatalities, has left the entire community reeling in grief.

Adeleye, who is representing Odogbolu State Constituency in the State Assembly called on the Council Chairman, Dr. Tunde Diya, to urgently prioritize the reconstruction of the Uren bridge, stressing that such action is no longer optional, but a public safety necessity.

He described the accident as a painful reminder of the urgent need to address the state of critical infrastructure in the area.

He said, “this tragedy is one too many. It has left our community in shock and grief. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims who lost their loved ones in the devastating incident. The Uren bridge has long been in a state of disrepair and this unfortunate event underscores the dire need for its immediate reconstruction,” he said.

“I urge the local government chairman, Dr. Tunde Diya, to take immediate action to reconstruct Uren bridge, ensuring that it meets modern safety standards and can withstand the traffic volume it serves.”

“This is beyond development; it is about saving lives. The reconstruction of this bridge will not only prevent further tragedies but will also serve as a lasting tribute to those we have lost,” he added.

Hon. Adeleye pledged his support to work with the local government council and to escalate the matter to the Ogun State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for expert intervention and speedy delivery.

In the same vein, he admonished fish farmers along the Uren river to take proactive measures to secure their investments.

According to him, “in the face of uncertainties, it is crucial to explore various insurance policies that can protect their farms and livelihoods. By doing so, they can mitigate potential risks and ensure the sustainability of their businesses.”

“I encourage these farmers to put in place measures that will safeguard their farms, such as regular maintenance, monitoring water quality and implementing best practices in aquaculture. By taking these steps, they can minimize risks and maximize their returns on investment.”

He concluded by offering prayers and support to the bereaved families, urging the community to remain united in the face of the tragedy and to channel their grief into collective action for safer infrastructure.