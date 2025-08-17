Ogun: APC wins Remo federal constituency by-election

APC flags

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Adesola Elegbeji, as the winner of Saturday’s Remo Federal Constituency of Ogun by-election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Kazeem Bello, made the declaration at the Ikenne collation centre in the early hours of Sunday.

He affirmed that Elegbeji satisfied all electoral requirements and therefore stood elected as the new representative of Remo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Bello said that Elegbeji polled a total of 41,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bolarinwa Oluwole, who garnered 14,324 votes.

The returning officer explained that, at Ikenne Local Government, the APC scored 10,227 while the PDP got 5,595. At Remo North Local Government, the APC garnered 8,053, and the PDP scored 992. At Sagamu Local Government, the APC won with 22,958, and the PDP scored 7,737.

” That Elegbeji Adesola Yetunde Ayoola of APC having satisfied the requirement of law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Bello said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former member representing the constituency , Adewunmi Onanuga, died on Jan. 15 after a brief illness.

