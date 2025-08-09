Ogbeh’s death, monumental loss to Nigeria, says SGF Akume

Ogbeh

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, has expressed profound sorrow over the death of former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, calling it a “monumental loss to the nation.”

Senator Akume, who visited the late statesman’s residence in Abuja on Saturday to pay his respects, described Ogbeh as a distinguished leader and a “quintessential intellectual” who dedicated his life to public service.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Yomi Odunuga,, the SGF lauded Ogbeh’s extensive contributions to Nigeria, highlighting his roles as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP from 2001 to 2005, and most recently as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

“He was a man who served with integrity and a deep commitment to the Nigerian project,” Akume stated.

He praised Ogbeh as a “voice of reason” in politics and a “colossus in all ramifications,” whose experience and knowledge would be greatly missed.

Akume also extended his condolences to Ogbeh’s family and loved ones, praying that they find the strength to bear the “irreparable loss of this perfect gentleman.”

Chief Ogbeh, a statesman, farmer, and politician, was known for his vast experience and dedication to the development of Benue State and Nigeria.