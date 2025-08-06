Ogbako Ndigbo unveils free Adult literacy education in Imo

An Igbo group, the Ogbako Ndigbo Nile, has unveiled its free adult literacy education programme aimed at improving and sustaining adult literacy education in Igboland.

The unveiling of the programme took place at Umuagwo Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state, weekend.

While unveiling the programme, the Imo State Commissioner for Education Prof. Benard Ikegwuonu urged the leadership of Ogbako Ndigbo Nile to align with the Ministry of Education Imo State for proper guidance and direction for the free education programme in the area.

Describing education as a leveler, Prof. Ikegwuonu stressed the need for every citizen of Imo State to acquire knowledge from education irrespective of age or class adding that; “Education is a leveler, it does not know age, class,or colour. It only recognizes knowledge.”

On the demand for establishment of a Secondary School in Umuagwo Community, the Commissioner gave firm promise as he advised them to apply through his office.

He used the opportunity to advise the people of Umuagwo Community to contribute to the Ogbako Ndigbo Nile programme, in doing so that it would help Ogbako Ndigbo Nile to take the youths out of the streets as well as rally round to build a sustainable Igbo society for a greater tomorrow.

Earlier In his address, the President General of ONN, Amb. Akpelu Azunna called on Igbos to embrace the programme in order to benefit from it and to build a stronger and viable Igbo society. He pointed out that the organization has now designed a result oriented strategy which include a door to door method to ensure that Igbo sons and daughters get involved in the project.

Azunna recalled that the project started in Enugu State before coming down to Umuagwo-Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State, assuring that it would continue in other Igbo speaking states across the country. He said part of the vision of the group was to tackle the challenges of the Igbos in different areas and find a solution to it.

He mandated the chairman and other leaders of ONN in Ohaji/Egbema LGA to ensure that they take the unveiling of the program to all parts of the council to offer the people of the area opportunity to enroll in the adult free literacy program. He described the organization as a self-driven one.

At the end of the event, the President General of Ogbako Ndigbo Nile, announced the donation of some educational materials as well as food items which were immediately distributed to the adults who had already enrolled in the free Adult literacy programme.