Ogah urges constituents to support Nwifuru, hails Elechi’s mentorship

By Jeremiah urowayino

Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, has urged his constituents to support Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, saying their support would spur him on to deliver more.

Ogah said this when former Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, visited him.

While Elechi described Ogah as a worthy political son and mentee, Ogah said working with Elechi made him see politics as a platform for service.

Speaking during the visit, Elechi commended Ogah for the quality of representation he has brought not only to his constituents but also to the entire Ebonyi State.

He urged the lawmaker to remain a good ambassador of the people, stressing that politics should always be about service, not personal gain.

Meanwhile, Ogah expressed gratitude to his mentor, recalling that his years working with Elechi as governor were like “a political university.”

According to him, the period opened his eyes to the need to view politics as a platform for service rather than a do-or-die affair.

The lawmaker noted that the paternal blessing he received from the former governor has continued to guide him in his political journey, describing Elechi as a father figure, whose counsel remains invaluable.

Ogah assured the former governor and his constituents that he would continue to give his best in representation at the National Assembly. He added that his political philosophy is anchored on selfless service and legacy-building, not short-term gains.

Reiterating his priorities, Ogah emphasised that youth empowerment, women’s inclusion, and rural development will remain at the core of his legislative agenda, promising to sustain projects and policies that directly impact the grassroots.