Of Akpabio’s 10th Senate and the rubber-stamp tag

Akpabio

By JACKSON UDOM

Since the inception of the current Republic in 1999, the description rubber-stamp has remained a recurrent decimal in the legislative/executive relationship.

From the sub-national legislative houses to the National Assembly, the erroneous belief about the law-making arm of government being subservient to the executive arm resonates in political discourses and conversations. It became more pronounced during the Ahmed Lawan-led Ninth Senate, which witnessed a sharp departure from the confrontational approach of the Bukola Saraki-led Eighth Senate.

The Britannica Dictionary defines rubber–stamp thus: “to approve or allow (something) without seriously thinking about it”. In the thinking of critics of political activities and developments since the advent of democracy, it is only a confrontational legislature that can achieve its purpose in the scheme of things, while a collaborative or supportive legislature is always said to be a rubber-stamp.

With the above unambiguous definition of the word rubber-stamp, the million dollar question then is: is the 10th Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, truly a rubber-stamp legislature? The Akpabio-led Senate has faced scrutiny over whether it operates as a rubber-stamp legislature, merely endorsing executive decisions without critical oversight or not. But is this scrutiny justified?

In retrospect, when the current leadership of the Senate was birthed on June 13, 2023, it was very much aware of the age-long branding of a collaborative legislature as a rubber stamp, but it wasn’t in doubt that it was ready to put the interest of Nigerians first and above primordial sentiments.

From the outset, the 10th Senate made it clear to Nigerians that it was more determined to ensure that they get the true dividends of democracy through the passing of robust and life-changing laws rather than playing adversarial roles against the executive. Of the truth, who does legislative rascality and uncooperative stand against the executive help in the long run? No one.

Akpabio has also been consistent in stating that his leadership won’t be a rubber-stamp, emphasising the Senate’s commitment to representing Nigerians’ interests at every of its sitting. Specifically, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had in one of his media comments, declared the readiness of the 10th Senate under his watch to partner with the executive in the overall interest of Nigerians.

He said: “Some people believe we were voted into office as lawmakers to wear boxing gloves against the executive. That is not why we are here. We will rubber-stamp any executive bill that will positively impact the economic and social well-being of Nigerians and if that decision to cooperate with the executive in the overall interest of our people has made us a rubber-stamp Senate, so be it.”

As a reflection of that determination to serve Nigerians’ interests and to put national interest above combative and adversarial tendencies just to massage the ego of conspiracy theorists who would love to see the Senate always up in arms against the executive, the 10th Senate, has recorded key achievements and developments. These achievements have, interestingly, come out of its independence but cordial relationship with the executive, with the Senate’s success in halting the hike in Electricity Tariff coming top of many interventions and showing the Senate’s willingness to intervene in matters affecting Nigerians’ welfare.

The Senate also delayed the confirmation of three ministerial nominees from the executive, while it disqualified some, demonstrating its commitment to thorough vetting processes. In exercising its powers, the Senate also turned down approval for the planned deployment of Nigerian troops to Niger Republic, emphasising the need for diplomatic measures to be exhausted first. That disapproval for the deployment of troops highlighted the Senate’s role in shaping national security decisions.

Also, despite its being branded a rubber-stamp, the Senate has passed several landmark bills, including the Student Loan Act Amendment Bill, Electricity Act Amendment, Tax Reforms Bills, and Regional Development Commission Bill. These bills aim to promote economic reforms, youth empowerment, and regional development.

In the area of oversight, the Senate has exercised its authority in the area of governance, summoning security chiefs to address insecurity issues and reviewing executive decisions. Could a “rubber stamp” legislature achieve the above if it had been pocketed by the executive arm of government? With the 10th Senate having passed 96 bills, with 52 assented to by Mr. President, including the Minimum Wage Bill, Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill, and Investments and Securities Bill, it has shown that strength lies in collaboration rather than needless confrontations.

The Akpabio-led Senate has championed a multifaceted approach to national security, focusing on poverty reduction, unemployment, and social inequality as key factors fueling insecurity.

All these were achieved because Akpabio has demonstrated a leadership style that combines diplomacy with firm decision-making, fostering an atmosphere of cooperation among senators from different parties. The Senate has maintained a collaborative relationship with the executive arm of government, while emphasising legislative independence. And, as a result, Senator Akpabio has continued to succeed in ensuring stability and unity in the Senate, with senators passing a vote of confidence in his leadership on multiple occasions.

While opinions will continue to be divided over whether or not the 10th Senate deserves to be tagged a rubber-stamp Senate, one thing is clear: it has excelled where past Sessions of the Senate failed, achieving impact on national unity and well-being and registering its mark on major policies that affect millions of Nigerians. If being of greater service to the interests of Nigerians and ensuring the ship of the country continues to sail smoothly are what it takes to be a rubber-stamp, then critics of the Akpabio-led Senate can take a bow.

For the 10th Senate under Akpabio’s leadership, navigating a balance between cooperation with the executive and exercising its legislative powers with the ultimate goal of making Nigeria better and greater and bringing about a renewed hope for all Nigerians remain sacrosanct and no amount of criticism will derail that sole objective.•Udom is Special Assistant, Media, to the President of the Senate