Observers fault voter apathy, hail conduct of Kaduna bye-election

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Domestic election observers have described last Saturday’s bye-election in Chikun/Kajuru and Basawa Kewaya constituencies of Kaduna State as peaceful, credible and transparent, but raised concerns over low voter turnout.

The Advocacy for Sustainable Development Initiative (ASDI), which monitored the poll across 36 wards and 1,165 polling units, said the exercise largely reflected the will of the electorate.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, ASDI leader Abdul Rasheed Shuaib reported that election materials arrived early and polling units opened on schedule, while the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) enhanced credibility.

He commended security agencies for maintaining order throughout the exercise but noted voter apathy in several locations.

“Despite the hitch-free conduct, we observed low enthusiasm among voters in some areas. There is need for sustained voter education to strengthen public confidence in the process,” Shuaib said.

He also confirmed that police arrested an individual, Shehu Aliyu Patangi, over alleged vote-buying. The suspect was reportedly found in possession of a large sum of money and is currently in custody.

The observers praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for early deployment of materials and the use of the result-viewing portal (IReV), which they said improved transparency. They also lauded the professionalism of security operatives from the DSS, Police and NSCDC.

ASDI further urged INEC to deepen engagement with stakeholders, while calling on the media to promote factual reporting and civil society organizations to intensify voter enlightenment.

The group concluded that the bye-election marked a positive step towards strengthening democracy in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.