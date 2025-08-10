Oborevwori’s leadership triggers jubilation scross Delta as key Projects take shape

By Festus Ahon

A renewed wave of optimism is sweeping across Warri, Effurun, Udu, and other parts of Delta State as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori intensifies inspection of key infrastructure projects under his administration’s M.O.R.E. Agenda.

From the bustling Udu Harbour Market to the strategic Enerhen Junction Flyover and major stormwater drainage systems, the Governor’s project tours have drawn enthusiastic crowds of residents and traders, who praised the visible transformation taking place across the state.

During one of the inspections, Governor Oborevwori visited the multi-billion naira Udu Harbour Market, a flagship project designed to boost local commerce and economic activity. The market features 604 lock-up shops, 120 open stalls, a modern abattoir, and other essential amenities. The Governor described it as a vital economic hub that would not only stimulate business growth but also generate revenue and improve livelihoods.

He also assessed ongoing work on extensive stormwater control systems and the Enerhen Junction Flyover, a crucial infrastructure project aimed at reducing traffic congestion and enhancing urban mobility.

At every project site, the Governor was greeted with cheers, songs, and dances from appreciative Deltans and residents. Market women and traders commended his administration’s focus on impactful, people-oriented development projects.

Addressing the crowd and journalists, Oborevwori reiterated that his commitment is to all Deltans, regardless of ethnicity or geography. He emphasized that projects were being undertaken simultaneously across the state’s three senatorial districts and 25 local government areas. “I am an Urhobo man, but I am not just for the Urhobos, I am for all Deltans,” he said.

The Governor assured that all ongoing projects would be fully funded, stressing that Delta remained one of the few states where contractors were not being owed and are being mobilised for contracts awarded to them. He urged contractors to uphold quality standards and adhere to timelines, pointing out that Julius Berger, the firm handling the flyover projects, had demonstrated a commendable level of professionalism and speed.

At the site of the Enerhen Junction Flyover, Governor Oborevwori, who was taken round the project site by Julius Berger’s Project Manager, Thamos Haut Haug, expressed satisfaction with the progress made. “With ramps and fillings nearly completed, the final asphalting is set to commence soon”, he said.

He assured motorists and residents that the congestion they had endured would soon be a thing of the past, as the new infrastructure promises to improve access and stimulate urban renewal.

The Governor’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure also saw him inspect Phase III of the Airport Road, Ugborikoko, Ugboroke, and Environs Flood Control Project. Implemented under the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, the project is designed to tackle erosion and flooding in low-lying parts of the city, with the Governor affirming that “this is just the beginning of even more impactful developments to come”.

In a similar development, Governor Oborevwori’s inspection tour also took him to the Warri Township Stadium, where reconstruction efforts are underway to transform the facility into a world-class sports and entertainment complex.

Led round the project site by the contractor and local officials, the Governor reviewed ongoing work on the steel structure of the main bowl, a FIFA-standard football pitch, an Olympic-size swimming pool, an indoor sports hall, and an underground drainage system.

Oborevwori explained that the state opted for a full-scale renovation rather than building a new stadium due to limited land availability. He disclosed that over 176 youths have been engaged on-site, providing jobs and boosting the local economy.

While noting that the stadium may not be ready for the current Premier League season, the Governor expressed confidence that it would be completed in time for the next season. He added that the Warri Wolves Football Club would soon return to a revitalized home ground that all Deltans could be proud of.

Speaking at the site, Engr. Olaruwaju Adeleke of Peculiar Concern Limited, the project contractor, confirmed that steel fabrication and erection works were nearing completion. He also projected that the running track and pitch grassing would be completed by December.

Meanwhile, in recognition of his growing reputation for performance, Governor Oborevwori was recently named South-South Governor of the Year at the maiden edition of the Progressive Digital Media Summit and Awards, held at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The award, which celebrates visionary leadership and digital inclusion, was presented in recognition of his achievements in infrastructure development, human capital investment, and governance transparency.

Receiving the award on the Governor’s behalf, Hon. Lovette Idisi, Executive Assistant on FCT Abuja Liaison, described the honour as a testament to Oborevwori’s unwavering commitment to public service. He highlighted the Governor’s effective implementation of the M.O.R.E. Agenda—Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security—as clear evidence of a people-focused administration.

The summit, which brought together key players in governance, media, and technology, also underscored the importance of responsible digital engagement.

In yet another demonstration of his grassroots connection, Governor Oborevwori made an unannounced visit to Heroes of Faith Ministries in Ughelli, where he worshiped and interacted with congregants.

The Governor’s surprise appearance was warmly received by Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi and the church community. In his remarks, Oborevwori called for prayers and support from the people, emphasizing that his desire was to serve in accordance with God’s will.

The Governor expressed gratitude to Bishop Enakirerhi for his support during the 2023 election, despite facing backlash for endorsing him. He reassured worshipers that his administration remained committed to visible development projects across the state, pointing to the flyovers and other infrastructure as tangible proof of promises kept.

In his sermon, Bishop Enakirerhi described Governor Oborevwori as a result-oriented leader who had broken ethnic barriers to deliver for all Deltans. He lauded the Governor for recent road construction approvals including the Otovwodo junction flyover and emphasized that performance was the ultimate rebuttal to critics.

From project sites to places of worship, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s presence continues to inspire confidence, gratitude, and hope across Delta State. As he intensifies efforts to deliver life-changing infrastructure, his administration reflects a strong commitment to inclusive growth and transformational leadership—hallmarks of a government determined to deliver more for its people.