Oborevwori sues for calm among stakeholders in Warri

Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called for caution and restraint, following reports of a brewing crisis between Itsekiris and Urhobos in Warri South Local Government Area.

The governor, in a statement on Saturday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, appealed to residents and other stakeholders in the oil city to shun all actions capable of disrupting the existing peace and stability in the area.

He assured that his administration remained committed to revitalising infrastructure in Warri, stressing that peace was crucial to unlocking the city’s huge economic potential and sustaining ongoing development efforts.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to support our efforts in revitalising infrastructure in Warri and avoid all acts capable of truncating the current peace in the oil-rich city” the governor said.

Governor Oborevwori urged community leaders, youth groups, and opinion moulders to work together in fostering understanding, unity, and peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic groups.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to promote inclusive governance and equitable development across the state.

He assured that security agents are on ground to maintain peace and order.