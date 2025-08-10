Oborevwori revolutionising governance in Delta – APC chieftain, Olori

Gov. Oborevwori

By Paul Olayemi

Elder statesman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun Morrison Olori, has praised the state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for the infrastructural revolution currently taking place under his administration.

Olorogun Olori, who is the Obaseki of Ughelli Kingdom, said he was one of the then opposition leaders who underrated and queried the capacity of Oborevwori to succeed Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as Delta governor.

The popular businessman noted that the governor’s performance has since proved him and other leaders wrong and urged Deltans to support him for a second term in office in 2027.

He stated this on Thursday while addressing newsmen at his residence in Ughelli, stating that Oborevwori was correcting the years of misgovernance and underdevelopment of the state with legacy projects ranging from road infrastructure to healthcare and education.

Olori, who also recently paid a thank-you visit to Governor Oborevwori at the Osubi residence in Okpe, praised the governor for awarding a flyover project at the busy Otovwodo section of Ughelli, noting that the project upon completion would put an end to the frequent accidents on that axis of the city.

The octogenarian, however, called on the governor to dualise the Adonovwe/Afiesere and Iwhrekpokpo/Agbarha Roads of the city, stressing that Ughelli is a central city connecting the three senatorial districts of the state and the South-South and Southeastern regions of the country.

He commended Oborevwori for the ongoing flyover projects at PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout, and Enerhen Junction in Uvwie and the Orereh Bridge in Ughelli South, adding that such projects proved the testament of the governor’s performance in the state.

“Oborevwori is a workaholic governor. Many of us underrated his capacity to govern a complex state like Delta, but he has proven everyone wrong. With his defection to APC and connection to the government at the centre, I am sure he will do more for the people of the state.

“On roads and flyovers, Oborevwori is rewriting history with gigantic projects. Primary healthcare centres are receiving deserved attention. Southern Delta University, Orerokpe Campus, is under construction. Aside from Ibori, no governor has performed like Oborevwori. I am proud of Oborevwori’s performance with several legacy projects across the three senatorial districts,” Olori asserted.

On the flyover project at Otovwodo in Ughelli, Olorogun Olori commended Governor Oborevwori for his foresight, saying that the people of Ughelli would reward him with their votes in the 2027 general elections for the project.

Olori called on Deltans and residents to support Governor Oborevwori for his administration’s good governance revolution in the state, adding that by the eighth year of his governance, Delta would wear a new look with appreciable development across the state.