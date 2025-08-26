Oborevwori congratulates Deltans at 34, says better days ahead

Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Deltans on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the creation of Delta State, assuring them of better days ahead under his administration.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement issued on Tuesday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Delta’s 34 years of statehood as a journey of resilience, unity, and steady progress despite daunting challenges.

Oborevwori commended past leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders, and citizens for their contributions to the growth and development of the state, noting that their sacrifices had kept Delta united and on the path of peace and prosperity.

“On this 34th anniversary of our beloved Delta State, I congratulate every Deltan at home and in the diaspora. We have every reason to celebrate how far we have come as a people bound by unity, love, diversity, and a shared vision of progress,” he said.

The Governor reaffirmed that his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda focusing on Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security, was designed to consolidate past achievements while opening new chapters of growth across all sectors.

Oborevwori said: “Our people can be rest assured that better days are ahead. We are committed to building stronger institutions, providing quality infrastructure, supporting businesses, empowering women and youths, and ensuring sustainable development that touches every part of Delta State”.

He urged citizens to remain hopeful, peaceful, and supportive of government policies and programmes, stressing that the success of the state depends on the collective efforts of its people.

The Governor also called for prayers and unity as Delta forges ahead into what he described as “a new era of development.”

Delta State was created on August 27, 1991, by the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida.