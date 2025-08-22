Oborevwori commiserates with APC National Chairman over mother’s demise

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, commiserated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, over the death of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

Oborevwori, who led a delegation to Yilwatda’s residence in Abuja, described her development as a “mixed feeling,” noting that while Nigerians recently celebrated the APC Chairman’s election, the joy was soon overshadowed by the loss of his beloved mother.

The Governor, who was accompanied by members of the National Assembly from Delta State including Hon. Nicholas Mutu, Hon. Francis Waive, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, and Hon. Ngozi Okolie as well as his Senior Political Adviser, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, noted that the late matriarch lived a fulfilled life, raising a family that has produced a professor, a minister, and now the National Chairman of the ruling party.

He stressed that her legacy of discipline, faith, and service would remain a source of pride to the family and the wider community.

“We cannot question God. The Bible says there is a time to be born and a time to die. Mama has lived a very good life, and she has raised her family very well. Our prayers and thoughts are with our National Chairman and his family,” Oborevwori said.