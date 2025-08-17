Oboh salutes Itauma, urges him to push for a world title

By Jacob Ajom

Former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing Champion Peter Oboh has congratulated new heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma for his big, first round knock out of Dillian Whyte on Saturday night.

Itauma needed less than two minutes to emphatically stop Dillian Whyte and further strengthen his credentials as the next heavyweight star.

Reacting to Itauma’s victory, Oboh who fought as a British citizen in his active days said, “a very big congratulations to Moses Itauma, the new kid on the block. To think that it was Dillian Whyte that he just took to the canvas inside two minutes gives me goosebumps. It’s a big statement performance.”

He called on the camp of the 20-year old Itauma, who has a Nigerian father and a Slovak mother, to work towards getting him a world title fight as soon as possible.

tread gently and not fall to the temptation of rushing him to fight Alexandr Usyk, the Undisputed champion of the world.

“Itauma has shown a lot of maturity within such a short time. He is already operating like a champion. His likes are few and far between. Late Leon Spinks, with just seven fights under his belt overcame Mohammad Ali. Let me say it is the southpaw season to rule Alexandra Uysk is a southpaw as well. The truth is Moses Itauma’s confidence is his strength. He will only get better by being in the ring fightering the best “

Oboh said he was not surprised by Dillian Whyte’s capitulation to Itauma. “Whyte doesn’t have it any more Dillan He was a very good fighter at a time. We must all know this in boxing no good fighter lives for ever.”