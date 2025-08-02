Obiodeh foundation launches N5m empowerment outreach to mark  founder’s birthday anniversary

In celebration of the birthday of its founder and Delta State Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, the Goodnews Emamusi Obiodeh Foundation has launched a ₦5 million empowerment outreach aligned with the “Opportunities for All” pillar of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda.

Chairman Organising Committee, Obibi Onamakowho Marvins in a statement on Friday said the initiative targets women and students across Isoko Nation through economic support and academic recognition.

Supported by a dedicated team of Darlington Akpoturu, Praise Ejiro Kisson, Oletu Oghogho Joy and Ubara Obaro as secretary, will manage the transparent execution of the outreach.

Two women from each community in Isoko South will be empowered, provided they operate verifiable small-scale businesses within their localities.

Similarly, one student from each of the 24 wards in Isoko South and Isoko North will receive financial support, subject to confirmation of enrollment in a recognized tertiary institution.

To encourage academic excellence, students who emerge overall first in their classes from JSS1 to SSS2 in secondary schools across Isoko South will also receive cash awards. These interventions aim to strengthen grassroots development and promote educational advancement, in line with the state government’s human capital development strategy.

Aside from the ₦5 million earmarked for empowerment and educational support, the committee is also expected to visit two orphanage homes—Ogholeh Orphanage, Oleh, and Gilga Orphanage, Irri, to donate food items as part of the celebrations marking Obiodeh’s birth anniversary.

Through this initiative, the Emamusi Obiodeh Foundation reinforces its commitment to empowering local communities while supporting Governor Oborevwori’s drive for a more inclusive and opportunity-rich Delta State.