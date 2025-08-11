Obi won 2023 election, Tinubu is full of himself  —  Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, claims that Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Tonight on Monday, Lawal said, based on the facts available to him, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party won the election that produced Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th president.

Lawal, who is a vocal critic of the current administration, said President Tinubu didn’t win the election, adding that “the result available to him at that time showed he didn’t win the election.”

“The problem with Bola Tinubu is that he thinks I’m the one that offended him. I didn’t offend him, he offended me and he is full of himself, and he thinks that he now so-called president…I believe he didn’t win the election,” he said.

Justifying his claim, Lawal maintained that they monitored the election, they collected data and monitored the results from the fields. According to him, some of the results were altered.

Asked what was President Tinubu’s offence against him, Lawal said, “He is arrogant. The guy has an arrogance that belies definitions.”