Peter Obi and Chimamanda Adichie.

Award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has reaffirmed her support for presidential hopeful Peter Obi, saying her support for the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate is rooted in her love for Nigeria.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Amazing Africans, Adichie explained that unlike many Nigerian politicians, Obi is not driven by ego or desperation for power.

“He (Obi) doesn’t need to be president. He wants to be because he cares about Nigeria, but he doesn’t need to be. And that is a very important distinction,” Adichie said. “There are people who are desperate to become president, not because they have any good intentions for the country, but because of their egos.”

The celebrated author said her continued support for the former Anambra governor, who ran for president in 2023 and has declared his interest in the 2027 elections, stems from both personal conviction.

“My support for Peter Obi is rooted in my love for this country,” she stated. “I believe that with the right leadership, Nigeria can be better than it is.”

Adichie described Obi as a leader who embodies humility, integrity, and a sense of responsibility.

“Peter Obi is not a person who expects you to thank him for doing his job as a leader, because to him it’s his job,” she said. “There’s a sense, I think, in Peter Obi that he’s accountable to the people. He doesn’t think that somehow he will lord it over people.”

Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, the author said Obi remains unchanged in character and values.

“The person I knew 15 years ago is still the same in terms of his values. He is genuine, consistent, and curious — qualities that I believe are essential in a leader,” she said.

While Obi has recently pledged to serve only a single four-year term if elected president in 2027, Adichie declined to speak on the political permutations ahead.

“I don’t want to talk in specifics about how I will feel if he’s not the presidential candidate. I don’t want to think about that yet because we don’t know what will happen,” she said.

Adichie was a prominent supporter of Obi during the 2023 general election. Her open endorsement of his candidacy — including a viral birthday tribute in 2022 and participation in campaign-related media — drew widespread attention.

In her 2022 social media post, she referred to Obi as “my big bro” and commended his vision for the country.

