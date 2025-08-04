Obi to Soludo: My one-term four-year vow sacrosanct

Peter Obi

•Lists JFK, Mandela as models

By Luminous Jannamike & John Alechenu

Abuja—The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has reiterated his commitment to serving a single four-year term if elected president in 2027.

Obi’s tweet on his X handle yesterday appears to be a veiled response to the jibe by Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

Soludo had mocked Obi’s one-term single term pledge at a recent public event, with the Anambra State governor saying any politician promising to serve only one term when the Constitution recognised his right to seek and enjoy two terms needed to be examined by a psychiatrist.

Responding, Obi said: “One of the greatest American Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures as a model of principled leadership. Another iconic figure, John F. Kennedy, did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and ideals continue to inspire generations.

“In Africa, Nelson Mandela, revered globally as a symbol of justice and reconciliation, chose to serve only one term as President of South Africa, despite immense public pressure to stay longer.

“His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self. Indeed, history shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it.

“Longevity in office is not a mark of success; rather, it is purposeful, accountable service, however, brief, that defines true statesmanship.

“It is within this context that I reiterate my vow: I will serve only one term of four years if elected President. And that vow is sacrosanct.

“I am fully aware that the decay in our society has made trust one of the scarcest and most sceptically viewed commodities. Many Nigerians, understandably, no longer take politicians at their word.

“But even in this climate of cynicism, there are still a few whose actions have matched their words, whose integrity is built on verifiable precedent.

“Recently, I became aware of two statements aimed, albeit indirectly, at my vow to serve only a single four-year term.

“One person remarked that even if I swore by a shrine, I still wouldn’t be believed. Another suggested that anyone talking about doing only one term should undergo psychiatric evaluation.

“I understand the basis of their scepticism. They are judging me by their own standards – where political promises are made to be broken.

“But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth. I have a verifiable track record that speaks louder than speculation.

“In my political life, my word is my bond. When I entered politics in Anambra State, I made clear and measurable promises to the people: to improve education and healthcare, to open up rural areas through road construction, and to manage public funds with prudence.

“I fulfilled each of those promises without deviation. I did not swear by a shrine, nor have I been certified mentally unstable as a result of honouring my word.

“My vow to serve only one term of four years is a solemn commitment, rooted in my conviction that purposeful, transparent leadership does not require an eternity.

“If making such a promise qualifies me for psychiatric evaluation, then we may as well question the mental fitness of those who framed our Constitution, which clearly stipulates a four-year renewable tenure.

“I maintain without equivocation: if elected, I will not spend a day longer than four years in office. In fact, I believe that service should be impactful, not eternal.

“We must rebuild trust in our country. I have dedicated my public life to demonstrating that leadership with integrity is not a myth. I have done it before, and I do not intend to betray that trust under any circumstances.

“Forty-eight months is enough for any leader who is focused and prepared to make a meaningful difference. In that time, I intend not merely to make an impression, but to deliver on concrete promises to: sanitise our governance system; tackle insecurity through effective and accountable use of national resources; prioritise education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation; catalyse small businesses as engines of growth ; and combat corruption with unflinching resolve.

“Above all, I will dedicate myself to transforming Nigeria from a consuming nation into a productive one, where agriculture, technology, and manufacturing replace rent-seeking and waste as our national anchors.

“These are not utopian dreams. They are realistic, actionable goals that are achievable within four years. A new Nigeria is POssible.”

He’s yet to officially join us — ADC Source

Meanwhile, a source within African Democratic Congress, ADC, told Vanguard in Abuja yesterday that the former presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, has not formally joined its fold as a card-carrying member.

Despite his active involvement in the coalition’s activities, the ADC has granted Obi and other notable figures, including former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, a special waiver.

This waiver allows them to maintain their existing party memberships while participating in the ADC-led coalition aimed at strengthening the opposition.

The source said: “Peter Obi hasn’t officially joined the ADC as a card-carrying member, but he’s very much involved in what the coalition is doing. The party has actually given him, and others like former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, a special waiver. ‘’What that means is, they can stay in their current parties but still take part in the coalition’s activities.

“This arrangement allows Obi to keep supporting the LP, especially LP candidates running in key elections such as the upcoming Anambra governorship election, while also helping to build a stronger, united opposition through the ADC-led coalition.

“The plan for now is to let Obi and other leaders hold on to their party memberships until after certain important elections are out of the way.

‘’Once those are done, like the Anambra race, they’ll take stock and decide: do they fully join the ADC, or continue working within the broader coalition setup? Either way, it’s all about strategy and building a united opposition.”