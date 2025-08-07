Obi highlights out-of-school children figure, faces pushback from X users

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has raised fresh concerns over the state of Nigeria’s education sector, citing figures from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In the Thursday post, Obi described Nigeria’s education system as being in a “crisis of great magnitude,” referencing data that suggests over 20 million Nigerian children are currently out of school.

“The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) stated recently that Nigeria’s education sector is facing a crisis of great magnitude, with over 20 million children out of school, and many more unable to read or write. They emphasised that children who are enrolled in school are not learning,” Obi wrote.

He further pointed to recent data from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), noting that only 38% of candidates passed the 2025 WASSCE exams—a development he described as the “worst academic performance in five years.”

Obi used the statistics to call for urgent policy shifts, urging Nigerian leaders to prioritize education investments over infrastructure projects that, in his view, may not significantly contribute to measurable development.

“Education is the most powerful investment we can make in the future of this nation. We must urgently redirect our focus towards building our national human capital,” he said. “Our children deserve classrooms, not abandoned projects.”

However, his remarks prompted a flurry of responses from X users, some of whom challenged the accuracy and context of his claims.

One user, @Onsogbu, referenced the official X handle of UBEC Executive Secretary Dr. Aisha Garba, noting that her public statements have emphasized recent improvements in the education sector, rather than a worsening crisis.

Garba had posted, “For 20 years, a rigid action plan made it nearly impossible for states to access matching grants… By reforming the system, we have removed long-standing bottlenecks and opened the door for states to access the resources they need.”

She also highlighted achievements such as the provision of 6 million primary school textbooks, 420,000 library materials, 740 interactive smart boards, and 140 talking computers for learners with special needs. According to her, over 3 million children have been impacted by the ongoing reforms.

Another commenter, @SherifRahom, argued that Obi may have relied on outdated data. He cited a 2024 UNICEF report indicating that targeted interventions had reduced the number of out-of-school children to between 10 and 12 million by 2025.

The user also noted that Obi’s stance may reflect a political perspective, while the UBEC leadership’s updates align with the federal government’s current policy outlook.

As debates around Nigeria’s education statistics continue, the discourse underscores the broader challenge of reconciling policy achievements with persistent educational gaps—particularly regarding access, quality, and learning outcomes.