Obi hails D’Tigress, says they played like true queens

Credit: FIBA

Mr Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has congratulated Nigeria’s National Women’s Basketball Team, D’Tigress, for lifting their seventh African championship title at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that D’Tigress defeated Mali 78–64 in a gripping final on Sunday night at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra, in his congratulatory message posted on his X handle on Monday, said that they played like true queens of the court, fearless, fast, and unstoppable.

According to him, “Congratulations D’TIGRESS, you did it, you played like true queens of the court, fearless, fast, and unstoppable.

“Again, you’ve made Nigeria proud, you’ve made Africa proud, and you’ve made history by being the AfroBasket champions 5 times in a row.

“To the players, thank you for giving us your absolute best, for pouring your heart into every game, and for showing the world what Nigerian excellence looks like. Your prowess on the court was exceptional.

“To Coach Rena Wakama, thank you for your leadership, strategy, and belief in this team, you guided them like a true champion maker,” he said.