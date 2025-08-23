Obi calls for improved security after 50 worshippers killed in mosque

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that unless the government tackles the root cause of insecurity, Nigeria will continue to mourn avoidable deaths.

Obi said this in response to the massacre of over 50 worshippers killed in a mosque by terrorists in a community in Katsina State.

In a post on his X handle, the former Anambra State Governor said, “The tragic news from Katsina has grown even more devastating, as the search continues with over 50 bodies now recovered.

“This horrendous act goes beyond an attack on innocent worshippers, it is another painful reminder of the worsening state of insecurity in our nation.

“Nigerian lives must now have value to us as leaders, we cannot continue to treat these incidents as ordinary statistics. Behind every number is a father, a mother, a child and lives cut short with families shattered. The dignity of human life must be restored as a sacred priority in our country.

“I repeat that unless we urgently tackle the root causes of insecurity, we will continue to mourn needless losses.

“My heartfelt condolences once again go to the grieving families, the people and government of Katsina, and all Nigerians who live in fear of such daily tragedies.

“May we find the courage to rebuild a nation where the security of lives and property is not a privilege, but a right guaranteed to every citizen. A New Nigeria is POssible. -PO.”