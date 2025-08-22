Obasanjo, Mbah, others to grace book presentation in honour of Justice Nnamani

By Olayinka Ajayi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will August 29, chair the presentation of a book in honour of late Justice Augustine Nnamani, in Enugu State. He is also the keynote speaker.

The event will be hosted by Governor Peter Mbah. Prof. Agu Gab Agu is the editor-in-chief of the book.

Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, will be the guest lecturer while Prof. Gozie Ogbodo, Rector, Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Enugu, will be book reviewer.

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr. Uche Nnaji, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Senator Osita Ngwu representing Enugu West senatorial district of Enugu State and Senator Kevin Chukwu, representing Enugu East senatorial district, among others would grace the event, which will also feature a panel discussion on the Nigerian Question.

The legal trajectory of Justice Augustine Nnamani was phenomenal, just as his imprint, input, and contribution to the development of our jurisprudence. He was born in August 8, 1934 in his hometown Agbani.

He went to England, at London School of Economics and Political Science. He made a strong Second Class Upper Division in Law, did his masters (LLM) and capped it up with a Ph.D. (Constitutional Law). He was, thereafter, called to the Gray’s Inn in 1962 and in 1966 enrolled as a Legal Practitioner in Nigeria.

On December 1, 1976, he was appointed Attorney General of the Federation and Commissioner for Justice. This followed his satisfactory service as Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development of East Central State and later Attorney General of Justice in Anambra State.

On August 15, 1979, he was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court. Interestingly, both appointments to the office of Attorney General of the Federation and to the Supreme Court were facilitated by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

He became one of the only two Nigerians that were appointed from the Bar to the Supreme Court Bench, side stepping the High Court and the Court of Appeal, the first being Judge Teslim Elias, who eventually made it to the International Court of Justice (World Court) at The Hague.

Justice Nnamani had before this elevation and in clear attestation to his mastery of his profession, been conferred the ultimate attainment for practicing lawyers, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in 1978. He was the first of Enugu State extraction.