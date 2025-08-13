Obasanjo library demands N3.5bn compensation, public apology over EFCC’s raid

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library has demanded N3.5 billion in compensation and a public apology from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This is coming on the heels of an alleged invasion of the OOPL premises by the EFCC on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the EFCC operatives reportedly stormed the library premises, arresting 93 suspected internet fraudsters and seizing 18 vehicles and several mobile devices.

Several people were also reported to have sustained bodily injuries during the attack.

The Managing Director of OOPL, Vitalis Ortese, at a news briefing on Wednesday in Abeokuta, described the agency’s actions as “unlawful” and “a direct assault on everything this institution stands for”.

He said that the EFCC’s actions were a clear invasion of private property and an infringement of OOPL’s rights as a corporate citizen, “and indeed a stark and blatant violation of the rights of the people who gathered for the event.”

According to him, the invasion was an assault on what the institution stands for and an assault on every rule of law that should be the guide rail for democracy.

He demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident, with reports openly published, while also demanding a public apology to be published in major newspapers.

“That immediate restitution for the damage caused be made to those persons who were arrested and whose vehicles were carted away by the invasion force of the police and EFCC.

“As well as for bodily injuries suffered by these persons numbering at least 100, be paid in the amount of at least N1 billion.

“We also demand that a further N2.5 billion be paid in token acknowledgement and atonement for the immense damage caused to the reputation, business, and our financial reputation as well as to the reputation of our Chief Promoter (HE Chief Olusegun Obasanjo),” he said.

Ortese expressed concern over the lack of coordination and “glaring lack of inter-agency collaboration,” saying the police officers stationed at the OOPL premises were not respected nor carried along in the operation.

According to him, the act undermines the credibility of the nation’s security framework while also putting lives at risk.

He also called on the EFCC to pursue justice with discretion, professionalism, and respect.

The management further threatened to seek legal redress if these demands were not met within the seven days, beginning on Wednesday.

“Families and international tourists were holidaying. Entrepreneurs were conducting business. Youths were organising musical shows and entertainment events.

“These are the very expressions of creativity and productivity we are meant to encourage—not criminalise.

“The indiscretion displayed in this operation has created an aura of fear among youths who are striving to earn legitimate incomes.

“It sends the wrong message—that creativity and enterprise are suspect, that ambition is dangerous, and that public spaces are unsafe.

”We have engaged legal counsel, security experts, and civil society partners to demand accountability, enforce institutional respect, and protect the rights of our patrons and staff,” he said.

