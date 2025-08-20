Oba Ladoja to be crowned as 44th Olubadan Sep 26

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja.

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, is set to be crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, the capital of Oyo State, during a coronation ceremony scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025.

Vanguard learned that his nomination received the approval of the state governor, ‘Seyi Makinde.

Further confirmation came when a state delegation met with Ladoja and other members of the Olubadan-in-Council at his residence in Bodija on Wednesday.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, a media aide to Oba Ladoja, Chief Adeola Oloko, confirmed the development, stating, “Oba Ladoja will be enthroned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, 26 September 2025.”

The ceremony will take place at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

Ladoja had convened a meeting with the kingmakers at his private residence on Ondo Street, Old Bodija, in the Ibadan North Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The meeting, held behind closed doors and lasting nearly two hours, was the first since Oba Ladoja’s return following the passing of the immediate-past monarch, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.