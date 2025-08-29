Oba Elerinmo hails Osun Gov’s wife Erelu Ngozi on birthday 

…congratulates her on award by Nigerian Books of Record Research Centre into the Institute’s “Hall of Fame.”

His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi JP, the Arowotawaya II, Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesa, in Osun State has extended a heart felt congratulatory message to the wife of the Governor of Osun State, Erelu Amb. Ngozi Abeni Adeleke on a special occasion in her life.

Amb. Erelu Adeleke who celebrated her birthday amidst a mammoth crowd at Admus event centre on Ede road, Oshogbo including a special recognition and induction into the “Hall of Fame” by the Nigerian Books of Record Research Institute, as a worthy fellow on August 28, 2025, marking a double honour for a quintessential humanitarian who has touched lives in many ways.

In a special message to her, Oba Arowotawaya II, hails her virtues as a compassionate wife and greater supporter of her husband’s leadership agenda whose legacy and impacts speak volumes.

He said: “A hearty cheer and a happy birthday to a kind-hearted and compassionate wife of our dear Governor who has made it her business to look after others in need.

“The manner in which you selflessly look after the welfare of others shows how truly special you are.

“Never one to evade any opportunity to help others, always going the extra mile to ensure problems are solved.

“As Erelu Asoludero of Erinmo-Ijesa Kingdom, you have been a source of support, comfort, and inspiration to me personally and to my domain Erinmo.

“On this special day, may your heart be filled with the same joy and love you so generously give to others.

“May the lines continue to fall in pleasant places for you. May you never lack any good thing that your heart desires. May the abundant grace of God Almighty continue to abide with you now and forevermore.

“May you live long and live well with overflowing good health, peace, and countless beautiful moments in Jesus mighty name Amen,” HRM Oba (Dr) Michael Odunayo Adeagbo AJAYI JP, FIADRN, FICMN, FIIM, Arowotawaya II, The Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesa Kingdom.

Kabiyesi Elerinmo who spoke with newsmen on the heels of the occasion, said that Erelu Asoludero which Ambassador Ngozi Adeleke holds as a traditional title from his domain means somebody who makes life easier for those under selfless sacrifices.

“You will see through all her activities that she is always making an effort to support the needy, underprivileged and to promote good neighbourliness and peace among people. In all situations, she is very active, supporting youths, women, the downtrodden and assisting all with empowerment.

“On this occasion of her birthday, I am happy for her. Interestingly, on her birthday, she also went to hospitals to celebrate with nursing mothers who just had babies that day. She is known in Osun as the mother of triplets because she is always supporting and adopting triplets anytime triplets are born.

“I am wishing for her long life, many more years of active duty and selfless service to the people, and also, her very supportive roles to her husband as a governor. I wish her well and I pray that she will use this to do a lot more for the people of Osun and others,” said Elerinmo.