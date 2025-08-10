OAU intensifies search for missing student, reports case to police

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has intensified efforts to locate one of its students, Dorcas Oseghale, who has been declared missing for four days.

Dorcas, a student in the Department of Chemistry with matriculation number CHM/2021/165, was last seen on Thursday evening, August 7, 2025, after informing a friend that she was going to buy food at the Students’ Village along Ede Road. She has not been seen since and her phone lines have remained unreachable.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the university’s spokesperson, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, the institution confirmed that the matter has been formally reported to the Osun State Police Command in order to widen the scope of the search.

“On the 7th of August, 2025, at around 3:00 p.m., a report of a missing female student surfaced on a students’ social media platform. The university’s Security Unit immediately began monitoring conversations surrounding the case,” the statement read.

“By 6:10 p.m. the same day, a group of students from the Department of Chemistry, along with Dorcas’ roommate, Akinkuade Omobolanle Beatrice, from the Department of Agricultural Extension, formally reported the case to the university’s Security Unit.”

Given the complexity of the situation and the limitations in human and material resources, the university’s security personnel assigned three officers to accompany the students and present the initial findings to the Nigerian Police, which has the manpower and expertise to handle such investigations.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Simeon Bamire, commended the students for promptly reporting the incident and supporting search efforts. He appealed to the police and other security agencies to deploy all necessary resources to help locate the missing student.

He also urged members of the public with any useful information regarding Dorcas Oseghale’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact the university’s Security Unit.