OAIC launches policy to combat gender-based violence in Nigeria

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Owerri – Religious leaders under the umbrella of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), in partnership with UN Women, have launched a policy aimed at preventing gender-based violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

The policy was validated and adopted during the 2025 OAIC annual general assembly and leadership retreat held in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Speaking at the event, the UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong—represented by Programme Officer, Ibrahim Nurudeen—described GBV as one of the most pressing human rights and public health challenges facing Nigeria.

She noted the vital role of faith leaders in reshaping social norms and attitudes through preaching, teaching, and pastoral care, stressing the importance of making churches safe spaces where survivors can seek help, healing, and justice.

“UN Women’s engagement at this retreat builds on ongoing collaboration with OAIC, funded by the Ford Foundation, through the Leveraging the Influence of Faith Leaders to End Violence Against Women and Girls (LEAP) project, a three-year initiative that mobilises the influence of traditional and religious leaders to challenge harmful norms, promote equality, and institutionalize GBV prevention in faith-based structures,” Eyong stated.

OAIC President, Elder Israel Akinadewo, described the adoption of the policy as a milestone that places faith leaders at the forefront of GBV prevention. He added that the policy could serve as a model for other Christian and faith-based organisations in the fight against the menace.

According to him, “This year’s retreat was historic for OAIC and UN Women, as it culminated in the validation and adoption of OAIC’s GBV Prevention Policy. The adoption and follow-up structures represent a tangible outcome of the LEAP project, showcasing the impact of engaging religious leaders in systemic change.”

He explained that the policy would help ensure that harmful cultural practices, domestic violence, and other forms of GBV are openly challenged at the grassroots, while also making it easier for survivors to access support and justice.

The three-day retreat was attended by prominent religious leaders and other stakeholders from across the country, who also deliberated on issues of leadership, faith, and social transformation.