NYSC DG lauds Mbah for increasing Enugu corps members’ allowances to N20,000

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu has commended Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State for increasing the monthly allowance of Corps members serving in the state to N20,000.

He also thanked the governor for the ongoing reconstruction of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Awgu, stating that the gesture demonstrated the governor’s appreciation for the NYSC scheme.

Nafiu made the commendation on Monday, when he led senior officers of the NYSC on a courtesy visit to the governor in his office, at the Government House, Enugu.

The director-general stated that he was in Enugu on a working visit to the state to inspect the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Awgu and to gain a firsthand appraisal of how the orientation activities were conducted.

He said the visit was also to assess the safety and welfare of the staff and to engage in robust advocacy with the state government to further deepen the symbiotic relationship between the government and the scheme.

Nafiu described Enugu State as ‘conducive’, which had made some corps members feel at home and caused them to refuse to return home after their service year.

He disclosed that 11,116 Enugu state indigenes, comprising 4,219 males and 6,797 females, were serving in different parts of the country, while in Enugu, 5,636 indigenes of the state were serving in different parts of the state.

Nafiu charged corps members to respect the culture, norms and values of their host states in order to foster cultural integration.

Speaking with newsmen, Nafiu said the scheme instilled discipline in Nigerian youths, disclosing that he approved the extension of the service year of 131 corps members found wanting.

The DG appealed to members of the public to support the scheme.

Responding, Mbah assured the DG of the state government ‘s commitment to completing the reconstruction of the Awgu Permanent Orientation Camp within the shortest time possible.

“Awgu is the first orientation camp that Nigeria had in 1973. It holds symbolic significance for us as a people. It was a centre where we talked about the 3Rs – Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reconciliation) after the Civil War.

“We want to bring back that history, ” he said.

Mbah noted that the NYSC scheme was a veritable platform that brought young people across cultures, faith and regions together to serve their motherland and deepen their love for their country.

He added that aside the rebuilding of the orientation camp, the state government had other interventions for corps members and promised continued support to their welfare and safety.

The governor expressed appreciation to the NYSC for the intervention the state received from the scheme, noting that corps members were assisting the state government in its development programmes.

“Some work in the hospitals, teach at both private and public schools in the state,” he added.

The governor assured the NYSC DG that the reconstruction works at Awgu permanent orientation camp would be completed and launched before the end of 2025.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ekweremadu, disclosed that corps members working in the medical sector in the state were already receiving their increments.

He disclosed that doctors and nurses were currently receiving N80,000 and N40,000 respectively, while N20,000 would be rolled out for others in no distance time.

Vanguard News