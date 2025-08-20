NYSC condemns assault on female corps member in Anambra

By Efe Onodjae

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has strongly condemned the assault of a female Corps Member by operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante Group in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a statement issued in the early hour of Wednesday by the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the scheme described the attack as “unacceptable and dehumanising,” stressing that no justification could warrant such treatment of a Corps Member.

“Management wishes to assure the general public that it believes in, and supports the ongoing investigation by the Nigeria Police Force towards unravelling what transpired. This we trust will help get justice for the Corps Member in question and any other aggrieved party,” the statement read.

The scheme further disclosed that administrative steps were being taken to provide both physiological and psychological support to the affected Corps Member, while restating its commitment to the welfare and security of all Corps Members nationwide.

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the viral video of the incident. A former Corps Member who served in Onitsha North LGA between 2021 and 2022 narrated his own experiences with vigilante operatives in the state, describing them as “naturally bittered and easily triggered.”

Sharing his ordeal, the ex-Corper, identified simply as Unity from Delta State, said he often encountered hostility from the group during his service year.

“There was nowhere I went without my Corper cap and ID, but you see those vigilante, nothing concern them if you be Corper or not. They still almost used am for me on several occasions, but my stubbornness nor allow them, and most times I outsmarted them,” he recounted.

He added that the operatives later became familiar with his face and would often exchange tense glances whenever they crossed paths.

While expressing solidarity with the assaulted Corps Member, he said: “I pray and hope our Delta sister gets justice. I stand with her. Justice for Elohor.”

The Anambra State Government had earlier announced initial steps to address the incident, even as Nigerians continue to demand accountability from security operatives in the state.