NYSC certificate or not, my Life is great, Ushie Rita fires back

–

By Efe Onodjae

A serving corps member in Lagos State, Ushie Rita, with state code number LA/24B/8325, has fired back at the management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, declaring that her life remains great without the scheme’s certificate.

Speaking during a live TikTok session with friends on her official page, Rita accused the NYSC of trying to prove they were “unshakeable” while, according to her, it was their officials who broke the rules.

Reacting to questions sent to her by Vanguard, she said: “I did not have that certificate before, yet my life is great. NYSC insists they are not giving me the certificate. NYSC is trying to prove they are unshakeable, whereas their own people are the ones breaking the rules. I am no longer interested in the certificate.”

When further asked if she would serve the two-month extension, she declined to respond, stating she was not ready to answer.

Recall that the NYSC had debunked reports circulating on social media alleging that corps member Ushie Rita Uguamaye was denied her Certificate of National Service CNS over critical comments about the government.

In a statement, the scheme described the claims as “entirely unfounded and false in their entirety,” stressing that the decision to withhold her certificate was for “valid disciplinary reasons” and not politically motivated.



According to the NYSC, Ushie is among 131 corps members whose certificates were withheld for various infractions. In her case, management said her service year was extended by two months for failing to attend the April 2025 biometric clearance exercise , a sanction it said was in line with the NYSC bye-laws.

Ushie Rita had, in March 2025, expressed frustration over the high cost of goods in the market, describing President Ahmed Tinubu’s government as “terrible” for paying little attention to the hike in commodity prices.

In the video, she said: “If a lot of Nigerians come out and start speaking about what we are going through, maybe changes will be made in the government. I just want to say to our president, I don’t know if there is any other president that is as terrible as you, but you are such a terrible president.”